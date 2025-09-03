Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard is being massively underrated by one NFL analyst
What does it take to get a little Chuba Hubbard respect around here?!
Hubbard had a breakout campaign in 2024 after tallying career-highs in rushing yards (1,195) and touchdowns (11 total, 10 rushing) while also adding 171 yards through the air.
Hubbard, who earned an extension for his efforts, finished eighth in the NFL in rushing yards, which is made more impressive by the fact he missed two games and had a lackluster supporting cast.
Unfortunately, that wasn't enough to garner any semblance of respect in the running back rankings from The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer, who placed Hubbard at No. 22 on the list.
"Hubbard is a well-rounded back who does a lot of little things right with his big college experience at Oklahoma State, but he's best at maximizing yardage behind blocking and finishing in the red zone," Iyer wrote.
We get it, Hubbard doesn't exactly have a long history of success, but he still deserves to be higher than several backs on this list.
Ahead of him are two unproven rookies in Kaleb Johnson of the Pittsburgh Steelers and TreVeyon Henderson of the New England Patriots. They may both end up being better than Hubbard, but we can't say that before they play a snap in the NFL.
Adding to that, only seven of the players ahead of Hubbard on the list had more rushing yards than him last season, including Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Jacobs and Kyren Williams.
Now, nobody is saying Hubbard is elite by any stretch, but there is certainly an argument for him to be in the top 15 on this list after what we witnessed last season.
Like last season, Hubbard is once again in line to play a huge role in Carolina's offense. If he can match or better what he did in 2024, Hubbard should earn a much higher ranking in 2026.
