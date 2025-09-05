Overlooked TE Ja’Tavion Sanders predicted to be Panthers’ breakout player
Despite a second-half surge by quarterback Bryce Young, the Carolina Panthers’ aerial attack was ranked 30th in the league in 2024 in terms of yards per game. The team’s top pass-catcher was 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette with only 49 receptions. This was the only club in the league that did not have at least one performer reach the 50-catch mark this past season.
Veteran Adam Thielen, now a member of the Minnesota Vikings for the second time in his career, led Dave Canales’s squad in receiving yards (615) and touchdown grabs (5). Is it any wonder that general manager Dan Morgan used the eighth overall pick in April’s draft on rangy wideout Tetairoa McMillan, who provides Young with an imposing target at 6’4”, 219 pounds.
Meanwhile, Carolina didn’t get much production from the tight end spot this past season. Perhaps that changes in 2025. Andrew Buller-Russ of Sportnaut recently selected one breakout player from each team in the NFC South. As for the Panthers, his focus was on a second-year performer that may have just skimmed the surface during his debut campaign in the league.
Panthers’ TE Ja’Tavion Sanders may be primed for a breakout year
“Selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft,” explained Buller-Russ, “Ja’Tavion Sanders put together an impressive rookie season with 342 yards and a touchdown.” That certainly doesn’t scream breakout player, but consider that the former University of Texas standout did finish fourth on the club with 33 receptions, averaging 10.4 yards per catch. Sanders was targeted just 43 times in 16 games, hence his catch percentage was a solid 76.7.
In 2024, four Panthers' tight ends combined for only 60 receptions, good for 595 yards and three scores. Along with Sanders's one trip to the end zone, the other two touchdowns came from Tommy Tremble, who underwent back surgery this offseason. For now, Sanders is ahead of Tremble on the team’s depth chart. There’s also 2025 fifth-round pick Mitchell Evans, as well as three-year pro James Mitchell.
A reliable underneath target such as Sanders would make life much easier for Young, who hopes to pick up where he left off in 2024.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard being massively underrated by one analyst
5 huge predictions for Bryce Young’s 2025 season, including 35 TD passes
Best Carolina Panthers-inspired fantasy football team names for 2025
Xavier Legette reveals why Adam Thielen wanted trade to the Vikings