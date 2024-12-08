Bryce Young cements himself as Carolina Panthers QB1 of the future in dramatic loss to Hurts, Barkley, Eagles
The Carolina Panthers have become intimately familiar with moral victories in recent weeks. Another close loss, this time 22-16 at the hands of the surging Philadelphia Eagles, was the third game in a row in which Carolina had a shot to win late in the fourth quarter that they eventually whiffed on. Here are some initial takeaways from today's game.
Bryce Young is the one
Another week, another Bryce Young fourth quarter drive that should have won the game. A dropped touchdown by Xavier Legette was the nail in the coffin in week 14, but Young showed the goods yet again.
The resurrected franchise quarterback played every trick in the book in Carolina's near upset, further cementing himself as Carolina's quarterback of the future. A ridiculous throw from his own end zone set the Panthers up with a chance to drive and win the game, but Legette's aforementioned drop all but sealed his team's fate.
Carolina is a few pieces away from a playoff push in 2025
David Tepper hit a home run by hiring Dan Morgan and Dave Canales. The duo in charge of roster construction, player development, and in-game management have been fantastic in their maiden campaign in Carolina.
A bevy of offseason moves have completely transformed the base of the Panthers roster and raised it to a competitive level. Free agent acquisitions Josey Jewell and A'Shawn Robinson alongside Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis on offense pay major dividends for Morgan weekly.
Canales commands an offense with minimal talent advantages across the board and schemes up chunks plays weekly. The resurrection of Bryce Young is the major plot line in the story of Carolina's season, and Canales deserves credit as the director that pulls the strings.
With that said, a talent infusion in 2025 is desperately needed. Among a host of needs, an elite wide receiver and a game-wrecking pass rusher are at the top of the list as Carolina continues to climb their way out of the league's basement.
Ejiro Evero should remain Carolina's defensive coordinator...if he doesn't take a head coaching job
Evero has his moribund unit playing well above their station.
The Carolina Panthers defense continues to get ravaged by injuries weekly, but at the same time, Evero continues to improve it's output. Even without numerous projected starters, Carolina held an explosive Philadelphia offense in check save for a handful of chunk runs by Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.
As the Panthers ascend, folks around the league will point to the mind meld of Canales, Morgan, and Evero as the reason.
Joe Gilbert is the season's unsung hero
Carolina's offensive line is a dominant unit. Every player that steps into a major role in Gilbert's front plays well, and in the line's biggest test, a date with Philadephia's fearsome pass rush, they kept their quarterback clean. The combination of Gilbert's unit, Canales' scheme, and Bryce's confidence when creating outside of the pocket is incredibly dangerous.
