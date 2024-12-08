Panthers rookie Jonathon Brooks goes down with non-contact injury
For most of this season, Jonathon Brooks has not played. He finally returned two weeks ago and got involved in the offense last week. He looked healthy after recovering from a torn ACL. Unfortunately, that health might have run out. On Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Carolina Panthers rookie went down on a rush without being touched.
Jonathon Brooks suffers another leg injury
On a first-down hand-off, Jonathon Brooks tried to make a cut to the outside on a zone hand-off. He immediately went down and couldn't get back up. The rookie limped over to the sideline where he ultimately fell to the ground and had to be helped.
Fortunately, Brooks did not need the cart. He was helped off and into the tent, but it did not look good. Miles Sanders remains out and Raheem Blackshear also suffered an injury. That, plus Brooks' injury, leaves the running back room in dire straits.
Right now, there's no indication of what the injury is. However, non-contact injuries are usually bad and they're particularly worrisome for players who have a history of knee injuries. It appeared to be the same previously hurt leg that he injured today. Given Brooks' ability to walk with assistance, the worst can't yet be assumed, but it does not look good.
