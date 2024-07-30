Jonathan Mingo is Capitalizing on Every Opportunity Early in Training Camp
Jonathan Mingo has been the talk of training camp in Charlotte. The drumbeat of folks praising Mingo’s improvement has been thumping loudly since the opening of camp last week. Day by day the 2023 second round pick has stacked impressive reps in his quest to earn a role in the Carolina Panthers’ reimagined offense. Mingo and quarterback Bryce Young spent 2023 in the league’s basement, but the ascendant duo have been putting in the work to improve their station in 2024 and beyond.
“Me and Bryce had a couple of times to train this offseason. I feel like me and him got a good groove together right now so I’m just trying to go out there and capitalize on my opportunities every day.” If you’ve spent any time on social media or consumed any content about the Panthers’ first week of training camp, you’d know that Mingo is successfully capitalizing on every opportunity he’s given.
The former Ole Miss Rebel is entering his second year as a professional still in search of his first career touchdown. Mingo was drafted 38 picks after Bryce Young to be a go-to option for the rookie quarterback, but both players struggled in 2023 for reasons both in and outside of their control.
The entire offensive operation of the 2023 Panthers failed to accentuate the strengths of its offensive players. Jonathan Mingo was miscast as a ball-winning X-receiver when his skill-set is more of a shallow to intermediate zone-beater. A role that Adam Thielen filled nicely on his maiden season with Carolina. Due to a combination of his positional deployment, a coaching staff in disarray, and numerous errors of his own accord, Mingo was only able to snag 43 receptions for 418 yards as a rookie. He’s on a mission to prove that his lone professional season will not define the rest of his career. He’s grown from his mistake-prone rookie season.
“I just got a better feel for the game going from a college offense to an NFL offense being used to signals and everything…trying to be a little more detailed.” Mingo gave a diplomatic answer when talking about last year’s coaching staff being gone, and the opportunity that a new coaching staff brings him. However, he firmly believes that the new coaching staff is setting him up to have a major bounce back in year two.
"The coaches have a good feel for the defense...if they give us the candy we're going to take it." Candy has been widely available for Mingo in the first week of training camp, even though the candy is sometimes out of the wrapper when he gets it. Mingo has developed a real rapport with Bryce Young when the quarterback leaves the pocket. Young and Mingo have connected daily on scramble drills, with the second-year wideout finding pockets of space for the quarterback to deliver the ball. That isn't by accident.
"I feel like Bryce is really shifty, so I feel like last year I missed him on a couple of scramble opportunities. I knew that was a big thing I had to really focus on this year because you know, Bryce, he can stop on a dime. I'm always trying to be in phase with him knowing if he's rolling to the left he can automatically come back to the right. I'm trying to be ready for him, trying to feel the defense and see where they're going to try and find a hole."
The development of Jonathan Mingo as a solid option will do wonders for the Panthers' offense. It is clear that the work he put in on his own, and with Young this summer, is paying off. Pads come on tomorrow, one step closer to game action, and Mingo is ready to prove that he isn't just dangerous in shells. He's ready for some hits. "You know I like pads. I like bringing the physicality out there. It's real football now."
