Quick Hits: Injuries, Players to Watch, Commitment to the Run + More
Another wet, rainy day in Uptown Charlotte for Carolina Panthers practice, but head coach Dave Canales was pleased with the work the team was able to get in on Monday morning. Following practice, he met with the media for roughly 15 minutes to field some questions.
Injury update on WR Daewood Davis
“There’s something in his thigh. They’re taking a look at it and try to get more information, so as I have information I’ll give that to you.”
Commitment to the ground game
“I think that the team’s that play well into the season, especially towards the end are the ones who can run the football and who can stop the run. I wish I had more models to go off, but fortunately I have the model in Seattle and in Tampa, we made sure that we established our mentality, our core runs that are important to us and then it gets really specific with who our blockers are, who our runners are. That commitment to me is the formula that I’ve seen work to make us competitive. It challenges both sides of it. As a defense, when you force a team to pass, you create opportunities.”
Injuries/absences
“Shaq had an illness. Damien’s shoulder was sore so he practiced for the early part of it, got some good individual and then we just wanted to monitor him during team. And Sam Franklin, we did confirm Sam Franklin broke his foot in our Back Together practice. He’s a fantastic, spirited guy. Really, the leader of that special teams unit and someone we’re really going to count on. We got to make sure we hit this rehab the right way and Sam will come back to us at the right time. Really praying for him and pulling for him.”
Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall Jr. starting to turn the corner
“It’s learning the game, it’s learning NFL defense. The biggest challenge for receivers at the NFL level is defenses are so good at disguising, holding shells and you kind of don’t know what’s happening until right at the snap. And then over time, you start to see what’s happening before the snap. I think there’s a level of comfortability that comes with second and third-year players. David Moore was another guy that it was two or three years in Seattle before he was really able to make that impact. I see (Jonathan) Mingo, and I see Terrace (Marshall Jr.) that are playing really comfortably in a pro setting. The hope is to get them to perform to their highest potential and to create that format for them to do it and they’ve taken advantage of that so far.”
Chuba Hubbard’s running style
“He means it. He runs angry and he runs with the style that we want to be about, so I can’t wait to give Chuba those opportunities really champion those kind of guys that bring that kind of toughness.”
Evaluation of WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
“He keeps making plays. That’s what we want. We’re looking for guys. Again, the message is: we are not in your way. This is the challenge and the competition and can you find your best? He’s bringing that to that room. A couple days ago he had a couple drops in a critical two-minute period, he battled and bounced back at Back Together and made some fantastic (plays). It was literally the same play, ball was thrown right at him, Andy throws a great ball and comes up with the play and has a chance to cut back for a big one. That’s the stuff I hope to continue to see from him as we have to make these decisions.”
Guys who have caught his attention
“Just to rattle off a few, I’ll start with the safety group. Nick Scott, Alex Cook. Of course, Jordan (Fuller) and Xavier (Woods) are looking fantastic but that safety group, I’m just really pleased with how they’re communicating, running to the ball. They’re really showing the effort and strain we’re looking for. From a linebacker group beyond Shaq (Thompson) and Josey (Jewell), Trevin Wallace, just watching him fly around, this guy is a special talent. Chased the ball down today after a play which is what we want, we want the whole group rolling. Offensively, just looking at that receiver room. But also, just looking at the things like Jordan Matthews and his effort that he brings in. Stephen Sullivan flashes ability and length. I could keep going, but what I hoped for is happening. The groups are very competitive.”
