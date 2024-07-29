Panthers Are Searching for Answers at Corner
The Panthers have a lot of question marks on the defensive side of the ball, but there's none bigger than what they have at cornerback. We all know the potential of Jaycee Horn and how he can eliminate one side of the field, but it's going to take more than a healthy Horn to make this a competitive secondary.
“It’s a great opportunity just with the depth at corner," head coach Dave Canales stated. "These guys are going to get a lot of opportunities to show us what they can do. They had a great spring, but just looking for them to keep building on that.
“Just from a shear numbers standpoint, what an incredible opportunity to get in there and make the most of their plays. Dane (Jackson) had an incredible interception today on a boot play, showing his stuff. Jaycee (Horn) putting another solid, good day together. But D’Shawn (Jamison), Dicaprio (Bootle), Troy (Hill), and Lamar Jackson made some nice plays in one on ones. The group is starting to shape and we just need more football, more plays, more opportunities to evaluate guys playing the ball when they get their shots.”
Dane Jackson comes over from the Buffalo Bills, splitting his four years there as a rotational guy and starter. Can he be a reliable full-time starter in Carolina? If not, the Panthers could be in trouble. As Canales mentioned, Jamison and Bootle have had their moments throughout the first few practices of camp, but it's difficult to put that much stock into it until the padded practices arrive on Tuesday.
There are several big names still on the market such as Xavien Howard, J.C. Jackson, Adoree' Jackson, Stephon Gilmore, and Patrick Peterson, but the Panthers don't have the cap room to be able to sign one of them comfortably. Instead, they'll likely hope for internal growth first and if that doesn't pan out, they'll keep a sharp eye on the waiver wire.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Austin Corbett Pushes Back on Concerns of Health, Position Switch
Jonathan Mingo & Terrace Marshall Are 'Really Showing Who They Are'