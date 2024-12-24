Luke Kuechly wishes Panthers roster was just 53 Chuba Hubbards
Chuba Hubbard carried the Carolina Panthers to victory on Sunday both literally and metaphorically. He had 25 carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime. A few weeks after fumbling in OT to rob the Panthers of an upset win, Hubbard redeemed himself.
He also got a major compliment from franchise legend Luke Kuechly in the process. The Panthers haven't had a ton of bright spots this year, but Hubbard has been one of them. His extension was well-warranted, and Kuechly believes he's a special player.
Luke Kuechly raves about Chuba Hubbard
Luke Kuechly would be a proponent of cloning if it meant the Panthers could employ more versions of Chuba Hubbard. He said on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, "I'm happy for Chuba really more than anything. He came in, he learned from Christian [McCaffrey], he sat behind Christian. Then last year, we don't know if Chuba's our guy, we sign Miles Sanders."
Kuechly gave credit to Hubbard for forcing the Panthers to go with him. They wanted to use Miles Sanders after Christian McCaffrey left, but Hubbard forced his way to the top of the depth chart and hasn't relinquished that spot. "I wish we had 53 Chubas," Kuechly said. "If we had 53 of those guys we'd be a really good football team."
Kuechly specifically pointed out how Hubbard ran through two unblocked defenders to win the game in overtime against the Arizona Cardinals. The former Defensive Player of the Year said, "It's just so fitting that Chuba's the guy that goes and does that... I want 53 of those guys."
