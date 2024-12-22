Takeaways from Carolina Panthers' overtime walk-off win over the Arizona Cardinals
The Carolina Panthers have defeated the Arizona Cardinals, taking them down 36-30 in overtime on a walk-off touchdown by running back Chuba Hubbard. While it wasn't pretty, the Panthers have doubled their win total from last season, improving their 2024 record to 4-11 with two games to go.
Here are a few things that we learned about this team along the way.
Bryce Young is growing into something special
Coming off a four-turnover stinker of a game against the Dallas Cowboys, Bryce Young needed a bounce-back performance this week. Young gave the Panthers just that, playing a clean four quarters plus an overtime without a pick or a fumble. He was also back to the aggressive downfield passer we saw in his previous six starts, posting a line of 17/26 for 158 yards, two touchdowns and a 107.5 passer rating. Young added another 68 yards and a touchdown with a his legs. Young is still missing throws he should hit here and there, but it doesn't take much squinting to see that he could be a special quarterback in the coming years.
The Panthers need to get him more weapons
While his game has grown by leaps and bounds this season, it was clear from Young's first pass attempt that this team needs to get him more help. Adam Thielen dropped a perfectly placed dime on Young's first throw that would have resulted in a huge gain. Later, David Moore dropped what should have been an easy catch on a critical down. With Jalen Coker seemingly limited by his calf issue, Young really didn't have anywhere else to go with the ball. That underscored the need to find Young more capable wide receivers, even if Xavier Legette is healthy.
Carolina run defense remains a deal-breaker
As has been the case pretty much every game this season, the Panthers got gashed on the ground yet again. While it took overtime to get there, the Cardinals racked up over 200 rushing yards, the fourth-straight opponent to do so to the Panthers' defense. 117 of them came from James Conner, who didn't even play in the second half. Kyler Murray added another 63 and as a team Arizona averaged over seven yards per carry. It didn't cost them the game this time, but this is clearly a liability that has to be addressed during the offseason.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton goes off on Stephen A. Smith over NFL MVP debate
Panthers projected to draft ‘elite’ receiving threat at tight end in 2025
Dave Canales finally makes overdue announcement re: Bryce Young
Panthers great Luke Kuechly dishes on relationship with Cam Newton