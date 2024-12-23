NFL power rankings: Panthers rise again after taking care of business vs. Cardinals
Better vibes don't win games, but they don't hurt, either. The Carolina Panthers are a great example of that, as they have engineered a big turnaround in the second half of their 2024 season. On Sunday they defeated the Arizona Cardinals at home in overtime, bringing their win total on the year to four, which isn't great, but it's also twice as good as last year.
If you need more evidence of the Panthers' rise just look at how Bryce Young bounced back from his first bad game since Week 2 before he was benched. After turning the ball over four times against the Dallas Cowboys, Young played 4+ quarters of clean football against Arizona, and dealt them three big blows to the head with two passing touchdowns and another with his legs.
Thanks to their latest victory, the Panthers have taken another jump in the latest power rankings from Vinnie Iyer at The Sporting News. He has them at 24, up two spots from last week.
TSN on ranking Panthers 24
"The Panthers should be officially excited about the future with Bryce Young. He is a real-deal playmaker again under QB whisperer Dave Canales."
Bryce Young is the real deal, but this team is still driven largely by running back Chuba Hubbard and one of the best run blocking offensive lines in the league. Hubbard went off again this week, posting 152 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries (6.1 yards per attempt), including the walkoff game-winner in overtime. So long as Young, Hubbard and that offensive line core remains intact this is going to be a respectable offense and it might grow into something even better if they can manage to find Young some better pass-catching weapons.
Defensively there's still a lot of work to do, as the Panthers are still pretty hopeless against the run. However, their pass rush has improved dramatically since early in the season. Yesterday they got to Kyler Murray for three sacks. DJ Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney will get most of the attention but you shouldn't forget A'Shawn Robinson, who's come on very strong in recent weeks. With another edge rusher and another interior pass rush threat in the mix and a healthy Derrick Brown this defense could be much, much better overall next season.
