ESPN analyst hails Carolina Panthers' 'vibe change' after upset victory over Arizona
Well, well, well, oh how the turn tables.
The Carolina Panthers are officially on the come up. Following an upset victory over Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, folks around the NFL media landscape have begun to praise both Dave Canales and Bryce Young while dreaming of a bright football future in Carolina. Dan Orlovsky, ESPN NFL every-man, took to social media following the victory to do just that.
Orlovsky is 100% correct. Just over two months ago Carolina reached absolute rock bottom when they were smothered, covered, and chunked by the Jayden Daniels-less Washington Commanders. Marcus Mariota and his rag tag band of skill position players took Andy Dalton and the Panthers to the woodshed in a four quarter beatdown that was reminiscent of Carolina's Frank Reich era.
However, since then, the arrow is squarely pointed up in Queen City.
Carolina unequivocally has the right head coach for the job. Dave Canales oozes charisma and ball-knowledge, evidenced weekly as he continues to put unheralded skill position players like Jalen Coker, Dan Chiesna and David Moore in positions to succeed. The Panthers continue to compete and win despite their dearth of talent. That's good coaching, folks.
The peacockiest feather in Canales' cap is the rapid development of Bryce Young. His roller coaster of a young career is finally hurtling in the right direction, albeit with some bumps along the path. Last week against Dallas was horrific. This afternoon against Arizona delightful.
Since his unexpected return to the lineup, Bryce Young has shown all of the traits of a top end NFL quarterback that can hold down the most important position in sports in Carolina for the long haul.
The trio of Dave Canales and front office executives Dan Morgan and Brandt Tillis have built the foundations of a solid team on Mint Street. With duffle bags of cash to spend in free agency (after some potential housekeeping) and a top ten draft pick in tow, it's time to build. The 2025 offseason is set to be Carolina's chance to make major moves to vault the moribund franchise into playoff contention.
Next fall can't get here soon enough.
