Luke Kuechly shares respect for ex-Panthers rivals Drew Brees, Matt Ryan
Carolina Panthers fans may have hated having to play Matt Ryan and Drew Brees twice a year for over a decade. They terrorized most teams, but the Panthers had to play them more often because of the division they're in. That wasn't a downside for Luke Kuechly, though.
Kuechly is well on his way to becoming a Hall of Fame linebacker, and he may have benefited from having to take on such smart, good quarterbacks. He revealed an admiration for them recently that might hurt Panthers fans to listen to.
Luke Kuechly hails former division rival QBs
Drew Brees went 18-11 in all competitions against the Carolina Panthers, including the last playoff game Carolina played after the 2017 season. They haven't been back since that loss. Similarly, Matt Ryan is 18-10 against the Panthers all-time. Luke Kuechly, the former star linebacker, loved facing off with them.
Kuechly said on the CBS Sports' TikTok page, "We were in a division with Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Jameis [Winston] and I think you get spoiled playing against those guys. You get spoiled playing against Drew two times a year and against Matt two times a year."
"I was just so fortunate to be in a great division with those quarterbacks," Kuechly said. "And Drew and Matt were so good pre-snap, post-snap, understanding coverage, understanding our defense... so those guys had a great feel in the chess match before the game, game-planning, and on the field."
Kuechly was originally asked which QBs he hated facing, but he took the opportunity to flip the question on its head and say which QBs challenged him the most. Ever the nice guy, the former Defensive Player of the Year praised them through and through and even complimented Jameis Winston along the way.
Perhaps a cruelly ironic fun fact, Matt Ryan threw the touchdown pass that ended Carolina's perfect season in 2015 over Kuechly. Kuechly was deep in coverage on Julio Jones and had great position, but he was outleaped by the All-Pro wideout for the score to end Carolina's bid for regular-season perfection.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Total NFL redraft has Panthers taking C.J. Stroud over Bryce Young
Deebo Samuel rumors may give Panthers opening for huge WR upgrade
Carolina Panthers linked to intriguing veteran idL who just hit the market
What Ron Rivera said about Luke Kuechly getting Hall of Fame snub