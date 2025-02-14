Panthers can take steps forward in 2025, according to franchise legend
Under their first-time NFL head coach, the team more than doubled its win total from 2023. The Carolina Panthers shook off a 1-7 start, and won four of their final nine games. Their second-year quarterback learned from a September benching and played solid football the second half of the season.
Despite a 5-12 record, and a seventh straight losing campaign, there were things to smile about by season’s end for the club. The improvement of former first overall pick Bryce Young as the season unfolded was a huge positive.
Recently, seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly, a 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist, gave his thoughts on what Canales and company needs to do to reach the next level.
“I think we need to be healthy,” said the star defender in a recent interview with DJ Siddiqi of Sports Lens. “That’s an easy thing to say. Derrick Brown was out all of last year. Adam Thielen missed a bunch of time. Austin Corbett, our starting center, missed some time, along with linebacker Shaq Thompson. We were just banged up everywhere.”
Health is one thing. Of course, talent is another. The Panthers were the worst defense in the league in 2024 in terms of total yards and rushing yards allowed. The club allowed 59 offensive touchdowns. Carolina surrendered a whopping 534 points, a single-season NFL record. President of Football Operations/General Manager Dan Morgan has the eighth overall pick at his disposal on April 24 at Lambeau Field.
“You have to find an impact player that helps you out,” explained Kuechly. “Do we go defense? There’s some good edge rushers, there’s a couple of inside guys that are really good. Do we try to find Bryce more playmakers? I think sitting there at eight, we’re going to have some really good opportunities. I’m looking forward to seeing what we do.”
As for Kuechly’s suggestion? “I’m a defensive guy, love pass rushers and I love big inside defensive linemen. There’s a guy in Michigan, Mason Graham, he’s a stud. Abdul Carter, the two guys at Georgia, they’re all over the place. We just gotta go pick the right one.”
Or maybe the Panthers could find another Luke Kuechly?
