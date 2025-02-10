Luke Kuechly reveals stance on potential comeback with Panthers
Luke Kuechly retired pretty early. It's probably one of the biggest things that kept the Carolina Panthers linebacker out of the Hall of Fame in his first year. Kuechly was just 28 when he hung up his cleats. Even today, he's just 33 years old. That's far from being too old to play in the NFL, where the average age is over 27.
Even though he's been out of the game for a while, physical strength wasn't Kuechly's strength per se. His mind, which was always able to quickly diagnose what the other team was doing, was his biggest asset, and he's still got it. But would he come back to play linebacker for the Panthers?
Luke Kuechly shuts down any talk of comeback
It has been several years since Luke Kuechly shocked the world and retired. The Panthers have cycled through linebackers since then, and it doesn't look like Kuechly is going to come back and change that.
Via RG, Kuechly said, "For the first one or two years I was like, ‘Man, I can still do this. I can go play.' Then year three came, I do radio with the Panthers, so I'm out there on the field pregame, some of those guys run by and I'm like, ‘I want nothing to do with that.’ During the first couple years [after retirement], you're like, ‘I still got a little juice.' Then as time progresses you're like, ‘Nah, I’m good.’”
When asked directly if he might come back, Kuechly said there was "no chance." It looks like the Panthers, who haven't had reliable linebacker play lately, will have to look to free agency or the draft and not to the retirement home for the solution.
