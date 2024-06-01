Making the Case for the Panthers to Win the NFC South
Before I dive into my analysis, you're probably thinking what in the world is this guy thinking? Trust me, I'm not willing to bet the house or go on the record predicting the Carolina Panthers to claim the NFC South division title. However, I am here to make the case for how it could happen.
Let's first go around the division.
Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins is coming off an Achilles injury that cut his 2023 season short. That type of injury is always extremely challenging to come back from, especially for someone who is entering his age 36 season. There's no guarantee that Cousins is the same quarterback, and if he is indeed a shade of himself, the Falcons aren't nearly as dangerous. Defensively, the Falcons have serious issues with its pass rush and that's far from ideal with only one true answer at corner in A.J. Terrell.
New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara had arguably his worst season as a rusher last year, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. He still caught 75 passes for the season, which is on par for his per-year average, but he only managed to average 6.2 yards per reception - the lowest mark of his career. The Saints haven't won more than nine games since 2020. Does this offense have enough firepower to help end that mini-drought? I don't think so.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baker Mayfield had a career year working with Dave Canales, who is now in Carolina. How does he look with Liam Coen now running the show? If I'm being honest, I don't buy Mayfield suddenly turning into a franchise quarterback. I view it as a one-hit wonder more than anything. Tampa will have to rely on its defense to win games, and I can't put that much faith into a unit that finished 20th in the league in total defense. Tampa takes a couple of steps back in 2024.
Why the Panthers?
This thing centers completely around Bryce Young, go figure. Now that he has a strong supporting cast both on the field and on the sidelines, he'll begin to look more and more like a No. 1 overall pick. The additions of Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt at guard will help shore up the protection inside, as will getting the ball out quicker which is something Canales has been preaching all offseason long.
Last year, the receivers had a heck of a time getting separation and making plays after the catch. The additions of Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette will go a long way in fixing that.
Defensively, the Panthers may have lost Brian Burns to New York, but you could argue that they have more depth on the edge with Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, and K'Lavon Chaisson. Ejiro Evero will have to find some answers at corner, but he has a strong safety duo in Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller to help out.
Lastly, the schedule really works out in Carolina's favor. All four NFC South teams have a pretty favorable slate, but the potential of Young is what makes this team the most dangerous. If he takes a massive jump in 2024, the Panthers can prove everyone wrong and win what is deemed to be the weakest division in the NFL.
