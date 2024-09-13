Micah Parsons isn't ready to write off Panthers QB Bryce Young after Week 1 performance
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had a horrendous season-opener against the New Orleans Saints, completing less than 50% of his pass attempts while throwing a pair of interceptions.
The immediate takeaway by many around the league is, okay, Bryce Young may be part of the problem. The Panthers spent north of $150 million to upgrade the interior of the offensive line while adding several key skill guys this offseason. While the overwhelming majority are rolling with the Bryce Young is cooked narrative, Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is not quite ready to write off the former No. 1 overall pick.
“Am I worried about Bryce Young? No, I’m not. Bryce Young is still with the organization, who is still trying to pick up the talent and people around him. They gave up 40 points. It’s hard for any team in the NFL to win when they give up 40 points. Point-blank period. He’s very talented. He’s very good. He just got to put it all together.”
Parsons isn't wrong. It was a dreadful day for Bryce and there is no dancing around it. But at the same time, it was game one of the season, game one under a new coaching staff, and game one in a new scheme. He played one drive in the preseason which prevented him from being able to form much chemistry with his receivers, backs, and tight ends. If that performance spills over into Week 2 and beyond, then yeah, it's time to panic.
