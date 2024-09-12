Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales says he has no plans to sit Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers are in a rut, there's no question about that. We had been hopeful about Bryce Young's development heading into the new season, but it only took one drive to dash any ideas about Young taking a sudden leap in Year 2. If Young is going to grow into a solid starting quarterback at this level, it's not going to happen overnight.
It seems head coach Dave Canales understands that. Even though Young struggled about as much as any quarterback around the NFL in Week 1, he says he currently has no plans to bench his young starter. Here's what he shared with reporters after yesterday's practice.
Dave Canales on Bryce Young
Canales has it right. Young isn't going to get any better standing on the sidelines watching Andy Dalton lead this offense. The Panthers have little choice but to keep putting Young out there and hope that he starts showing improvement soon. It it doesn't happen this season, then they'll be set up to replace him with a high pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
