NFL analyst suggests Panthers replace key starter with Texas tackle in 2025 draft
The Carolina Panthers got at least one silver lining in Sunday's humbling road loss to the New Orleans Saints. While quarterback Bryce Young was seeing ghosts, the offensive line actually had a pretty solid game all around, especially when it comes to pass protection.
The team's two new expensive starting guards (Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis) posted the highest PFF grades this week for Carolina's offense. Converted center Austin Corbett also earned a strong grade in this department (84.6 in pass blocking) and right tackle Taylor Moton was solid as always, if not spectacular. The one exception to the rule was starting left tackle Ickey Ekwonu, who earned mediocre grades (53.4 in pass blocking, 59.0) overall) against the Saints.
Ekwonu still has two seasons left on his rookie contract, but that might not stop the Panthers from trying to find an ugprade in next year's draft if he doesn't show some real improvement in pass protection over the course of 2024. Heading into Week 2, Bleacher Report's scouting department has identified Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. as a potential replacement for Ekwonu in the 2025 NFL draft.
B/R on Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr.
"This will be a crucial year for Ikem Ekwonu as he must take strides in pass protection to stick at left tackle. Meanwhile, Dan Morgan should be doing his homework on the offensive tackle prospects in this year's draft class just in case, and the Texas product would be a good player to start with."
Banks (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) is one of the top tackle prospects in his class, specifically because he excels so much in pass blocking. According to PFF, he's only allowed a 2.5% pressure rate since 2022, which is the second-best mark among offensive tackles at Power Five schools.
If Ekwonu has another poor year in pass protection the Panthers may be justified in seeking a replacement. However, in order to get Banks they'll likely have to use their first-round pick, which right now looks like it's going to be number one overall. If that's where they end up picking, they almost have to use it on a quarterback prospect - assuming that Bryce Young hasn't somehow transformed into Steve Young in the interim and the team still finished with the worst record in the league.
