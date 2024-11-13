NFL insider expects Panthers to stick with Bryce Young at quarterback
Bryce Young has effectively come back from the dead metaphorically this season. The Carolina Panthers benched him after two bad starts this year before reinserting him in Week 8. Since then, he's thrown four touchdowns and led the team to a 2-1 record. Despite that, Dave Canales hasn't committed to him past the bye week.
He has remained noncommital every week, and he even said he's possibly interested in seeing what Andy Dalton has and if he's an option for the future. As inexplicable as that is, one NFL insider believes the Panthers will ultimately do the smart thing with Young.
NFL analyst expects Bryce Young to remain the starter moving forward
It has made waves within the Panthers fanbase that Dave Canales can clearly see an improved Bryce Young under center but remains coy with who the starter will be. It would be a shock to see Young return to the bench now, but Canales seems to want that option open. However, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler isn't buying it.
"I'm expecting the Panthers to stick with Bryce Young. They felt Young played better in Week 10, despite throwing for 45 fewer yards than the previous week on nearly as many pass attempts (25 against the Giants on Sunday compared to 26 the previous week vs. the Saints)," he said. "He was more efficient and threw on time with conviction. So while coach Dave Canales is still mum on the post-bye starter, it's now starting to feel as if Young is keeping the job based on merit."
Young's play has been much closer, though not quite there, to what the Panthers wanted when they traded the literal farm to move up and get him last year. He has had some ups and downs, emphasis on the downs, but remains an intriguing option for the future. It behooves the Panthers to understand that and play Young to find out just how intriguing of an option he really is.