Ex-Bears Defender Linked to Panthers as Major ‘Upgrade’ to Front 7

The Carolina Panthers are the reigning NFC South champions, capturing a division title for the first time since 2015. On the other hand, the club finished the regular season with an 8-9 record, then lost a heartbreaking 34-31 decision at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs.

It’s also worth noting that Canales’s club will take a three-game overall losing streak into their season opener in September. All told, this is still a team that despite making strides on both sides of the ball from 2024, still has its share of question marks.

Panthers’ defense could still use some reinforcements

While general manager Dan Morgan will no doubt be searching for some offensive line help in the coming weeks, the Panthers still have their share of issues on the defensive side of the ball. The lack of a pass rush remains a yearly problem, and Ejiro Evero’s unit still has concerns when it comes to stopping the run.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports has put a different kind of spin when it comes to NFL clubs adding veteran talent. It’s a free-agent mock draft in which “teams with the most cap space get the first selections.” As of March 7, the Los Angeles Chargers own the top spot in this draft, and Pereles has the club opting for Bengals’ defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) breaks up a pass a late fourth quarter pass in the end zone to Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You get the picture. Hence, Carolina stood at No. 21 on this list as of Saturday. Pereles has Morgan and the club grabbing a standout linebacker from the Windy City. “The Bears granted Tremaine Edmunds permission to seek a trade,” explained Pereles, “but after finding no suitors, they released him. Edmunds, 27, is still a good player, and he’d enjoy playing behind stud defensive tackle Derrick Brown as Carolina works to upgrade its front seven.”

Carolina still needs help in terms of stopping the run

The Panthers easily had the league’s worst run defense in 2024, giving up 179.8 yards per game on the ground. They trimmed that down to 123.3 rushing yards per contest this season, but Carolina allowed opponents to run for 169, 163, and 140 yards, respectively, in their final three regular-season outings.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) reacts after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (not pictured) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last offseason, Morgan inked former Rams’ defender Christian Rozeboom to a one-year deal. He led the team in tackles this past season, but he doesn’t appear to be a long term answer. Edmunds’s strength lies in his run defense, and he could be a solid upgrade for Evero’s defensive unit.