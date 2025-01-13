Ranking the Carolina Panthers' biggest defensive needs going into 2025 offseason
By now you have probably heard that the Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in NFL history during the 2024 season. While they should get at least a half an asterisk for playing a 17-game schedule it's not much of a consolation. Aside from one brief stretch between Week 10 and Week 14 Carolina's defense was terrible all around pretty much the entire season.
So, how do they go about fixing it? It seems the organization doesn't believe that it's a coaching problem, as they have decided to retain defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero while dissmising a few positional assistants. The answer is they simply need a lot more talent at all three levels. Let's see if we can rank which positions are most important to upgrade going into the offseason.
1. Defensive tackle
In the absence of superstar defensive tackle Derrick Brown the Panthers got pummeled along the interior of the line of scrimmage in every game this season. That was the single-biggest factor in their allowing almost 40 more rushing yards per game than any other team in 2024. Ideally they'll find someone who can help plug the run but also get consistent pressure. In the draft Michigan's Mason Graham is their best hope.
2. Edge
The Panthers also need to upgrade their edge rush rotation, which is perilously thin beneath starters Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum, neither of whom will be under contract in 2026. This season only the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots finished with fewer sacks than Carolina and they ranked 30th in ESPN's pass rush win rate. Penn State's Abdul Carter is the best edge prospect in this draft class but will likely be out of range. Georgia's Mykel Williams is one of several second-tier edge prospects worth a long look.
3. Safety
The back end of the Panthers' defense is just as bad as the front, as both Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller were frequently out of position to make plays on the ball. In the end Woods allowed five touchdowns in coverage while Fuller allowed a 151.0 passer rating. Dan Morgan should wait until Day 2 to address this spot, where Georgia's Malaki Starks and USC's Kamari Ramsey are considered the top prospects.
4. Another safety
It won't be enough to upgrade just one of their starting safety spots given how bad the overall picture is at this position. The Panthers should be planning to replace both Woods and Fuller. Ideally they'll find one in the draft an another in free agency, where Justin Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs is the top option, followed by Justin Simmons of the Atlanta Falcons.
5. Linebacker and corner depth
Assuming the Panthers will re-sign cornerback Mike Jackson, they are relatively well set at the corner position with Jaycee Horn, Chau Smith-Wade and Jackson making a strong starting trio here. They will want to draft for depth here, as well as linebacker behind Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace, with veteran Shaq Thompson likely on his way out.
