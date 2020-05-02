AllPanthers
OFFICIAL: Panthers Sign Former XFL Lineman

Schuyler Callihan

It has not taken Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney very long to address the team's lack of depth on the offensive line following the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Earlier this week, the team signed former Los Angeles Chargers starting guard Michael Schofield and on Friday, the team announced the singing of former XFL lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty.

Bushell-Beatty was signed by the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent in 2019 following his collegiate career at Michigan. He would eventually be waived by Washington, but signed on with NFC East rival Dallas. Unfortunately for Bushell-Beatty, he failed to make the Cowboys 53-man roster.

Following his first stint in the NFL, he decided to give the XFL a shot and was drafted by the St. Louis BattleHawks. He was later dealt to the Houston Roughnecks and played alongside Panthers backup quarterback, P.J. Walker.

Bushell-Beatty has certainly been all over the map over the last year or so, but is looking to make his second stint in the NFL last a little longer. It appears that this may be another signing to beef up the roster prior to training camp, so he could be a long shot option to make the final roster.

