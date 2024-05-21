Over or Under? Panthers Win Total Predictions
The Carolina Panthers won a grand total of two games in 2023, making it one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Heading into 2024, expectations for Carolina are exceptionally low, as you could imagine. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers' win total is set at 4.5.
Will the Panthers go over or under that mark?
Gilberto Manzano says: Under.
"The hiring of coach Dave Canales should help Bryce Young rebound from a dismal rookie season. There will be signs of improvement, but the Panthers might be a year away from turning those positive moments into victories. They finally added potential building blocks to grow with Young, including first-round rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette, who might be a friendly target with his sizable catch radius. But Carolina has concerns on the offensive line. It really needs left tackle Ikem Ekwonu to step up in his third season. The defense could struggle without Brian Burns, the star edge rusher who was traded to the New York Giants."
Schuyler Callihan says: Over.
"The Panthers have one of the NFL's easiest schedules which is great news for first-year head coach Dave Canales, who is taking over a team that is in a major rebuild. Carolina won't be favored in many games, but they should be able to reach five, possibly six wins with this slate. You don't spend $153 million on improving the interior of your offensive line and trade for Diontae Johnson, and not make tremendous strides on offense. Losing Brian Burns does hurt, but I would argue this defense is in much better shape than what it was a year ago."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Predicting Bryce Young's 2024 Statistics
Canales' Analysis: Early Thoughts on Bryce Young, Barno's Injury, + Motivation