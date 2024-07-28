Panther Profile: C Austin Corbett's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
After spending much of the last two years rehabbing from a pair of knee injuries, Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Austin Corbett is ready to prove what he can do at a brand new position.
Height: 6'4" Weight: 305 lbs
Age: 28
College: Nevada
2023 in Review:
Corbett missed the first six games of the season due to his extended recovery from the ACL injury he suffered in the regular season finale in New Orleans in 2022. His first game back also happened to be the Panthers' first win of the season which came against the Houston Texans. His return wouldn't last that long, however, as he went down with an MCL injury that cost him the remainder of the year.
2024 Outlook:
Corbett will be sliding from right guard to center this year and although there is some concern about the position switch, if there's one guy who should have a pretty seamless transition doing it, it's Corbett. He's played the position before and has spent the majority of his NFL career taking reps there to be his team's emergency center. Head coach Dave Canales feels good about him there and believes he'll be a big part of this team's success in the run game while also shoring up the pass protection on the interior.
Career Stats:
Snaps Played
Sacks Allowed
Penalties
2018 (CLE)
14
0
0
2019 (CLE/LAR)
542
1
4
2020 (LAR)
1,120
1
4
2021 (LAR)
1,081
3
2
2022 (CAR)
985
2
2
2023 (CAR)
257
3
1