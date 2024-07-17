Panther Profile: LB Amaré Barno's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Amaré Barno has worked with three defensive coordinators and two different defensive schemes in his first two years in the league. He's played multiple positions and has yet to really settle in and develop. This could be the year that takes place as he enters year two with Ejiro Evero.
Height: 6'6" Weight: 245 lbs
Age: 25
College: Virginia Tech
2023 in Review:
After showing some flashes as a rookie in a very limited role, Barno saw a slight increase in playing time but didn't cause much disruption as a pass rusher. He failed to record a single sack or QB hit on the season. He did, however, double his production with 21 tackles in 15 games.
2024 Outlook:
Barno suffered what head coach Dave Canales called a, "pretty good ACL injury" several months back but has made a lot of progress this offseason in his recovery. He did get some work in during the spring, but in very limited fashion. There is no timetable on a complete return, but he may be able to go at the start of training camp. Once healthy, Barno will compete for a rotational role with K'Lavon Chaisson at outside linebacker.
Career Stats:
Tackles
Tackles for Loss
QB Hits
Sacks
2022 (CAR)
9
2
2
2
2023 (CAR)
21
1
0
0