Panther Profile: LB Michael Barrett's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
With their final pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Michigan linebacker Michale Barrett. Seventh round picks have just about as much to prove as someone who went undrafted. What can we expect from him as a rookie?
Height: 6'0" Weight: 240 lbs
Age: 24
College: Michigan
2023 in Review:
Barrett played extremely well over his last two seasons with the Wolverines and was a key part to Michgian's defense in their run to the national championship. He registered nine tackles and a sack in the semifinal win over Alabama and had four tackles in the national championship against Washington.
2024 Outlook:
It's going to be a bit of a tough hill for Barrett to climb in 2024. There's no guarantee that he makes the 53-man roster with experienced linebackers Claudin Cherelus and Chandler Wooten already being proven special teams talents. He's undersized and doesn't really have the speed to compensate for it. If he sees any action at all in the regular season, it will be on special teams or because there's a laundry list of injuries.
Career Stats (at Michigan):
Tackles
Tackles For Loss
Sacks
Interceptions
Forced Fumbles
2019
7
0
0
0
0
2020
44
2
1
0
1
2021
20
1.5
1
0
0
2022
72
5
3.5
2
0
2023
65
3.5
3
0
0