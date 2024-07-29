Panther Profile: OL Cade Mays' Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
Carolina's offensive line will look quite a bit different in 2024 and because of it, former sixth round pick Cade Mays will officially take a back seat.
Height: 6'6" Weight: 325 lbs
Age: 25
College: Tennessee
2023 in Review:
Mays made five starts last season which was not necessarily by design. The constant injuries at guard opened opportunities for Mays and others, but no one was able to make much of it, Mays included. The former Tennessee Volunteer allowed three sacks and committed four penalties on just 434 snaps. Way too many ineffective snaps and that's not counting the other pressures he allowed or missed assignments in the run game.
2024 Outlook:
Mays will compete for a backup spot at guard, and possibly center. He has the versatility to play all across the offensive line, having taken reps at all five spots dating back to his college days. With the additions of Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt, there is no path for a starting role unless one of them go down with an injury. The one thing Mays can do is stay ready at all five spots and audition for the other 31 teams looking for starters in the future.
Career Stats:
Snaps Played
Sacks Allowed
Penalties
2022 (CAR)
51
1
0
2023 (CAR)
434
3
4