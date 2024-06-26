All Panthers

Panther Profile: P Johnny Hekker's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook

Previewing Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker.

Schuyler Callihan

In 2022, the Carolina Panthers signed one of the best punters the league has to offer in veteran Johnny Hekker and through the first two years of his deal he's lived up to the billing and then some.

Height: 6'5" Weight: 225 lbs

Age: 34

College: Oregon State

2023 in Review:

At time last year and even in 2022, it felt like Hekker was on the field more often than some of the skill players on the Panthers' offense. He logged a ton of work, booting 82 punts which is one more than he had in his first year Carolina. In his last five years with the Rams, the most punts he recorded in a single season was 68. Hekker had two games where he pinned the opponent inside the 20 three times (at Seahawks, at Bears). In the December 3rd loss to Tampa Bay, he was deployed a season-high eight times.

2024 Outlook:

Hekker is one of the best weapons in the league that doesn't necessarily require the ball being in his hands (well, maybe for a second or two). He can flip the field and pin teams deep which will certainly help a retooled defense early in the season as they find their footing. It's also worth noting that he is entering the final year of a three-year contract with the Panthers.

Career Stats:

Punts

Yds Per Punt

Longest Punt

Touchbacks

Inside the 20

2012 (STL)

82

45.8

68

4

22

2013 (STL)

78

46.3

64

4

19

2014 (STL)

80

46.5

61

5

33

2015 (STL)

96

47.9

68

6

41

2016 (LAR)

98

47.8

78

1

51

2017 (LAR)

65

47.9

70

4

30

2018 (LAR)

43

46.3

68

2

21

2019 (LAR)

66

47.4

71

5

22

2020 (LAR)

68

45.6

63

5

28

2021 (LAR)

51

44.2

59

1

23

2022 (CAR)

81

48.5

68

6

39

2023 (CAR)

82

46.8

69

5

25

