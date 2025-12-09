Why Panthers QB Bryce Young's future may rest on the final four games
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has been up and down throughout his first three seasons in the NFL.
Now with the Panthers 7-6 and tied for first place in the NFC South, Young will have to put his best foot forward in the final four weeks of the season. Bleacher Report contributor Gary Davenport explained why Young will have to play his best football of the season as the campaign comes to a close.
"The next four games are the most important of Bryce Young's three-year career," Davenport wrote. "After shocking the Rams in Los Angeles last week, the Panthers headed to the bye week at 7-6. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were stunned at home by the New Orleans Saints, Carolina is tied with the Bucs for first place in the NFC South.
"The Panthers have a legitimate shot at the playoffs. However, making the postseason is going to take the best football of Young's career. After a winnable contest against the Saints in Week 15, Carolina has to run a three-week gauntlet: two matchups with the Bucs sandwiched around a visit from another NFC West power in the Seattle Seahawks."
Young's future on the line for Panthers
Another reason why it's important for Young to play well in these last couple of weeks is because his fifth-year option on his contract will either be exercised or not this offseason. This would give Young one more season in Carolina, signing him on for the 2027 campaign.
If the Panthers were to decline the option, Young would become a free agent at the end of the 2026 season, signaling that the team would rather go in a different direction at quarterback.
If Young plays like he did in the team's last game against the Los Angeles Rams, he should have no issue, but if he shows out like he did against the New Orleans Saints in their first meeting, the Panthers might have serious doubts on whether or not the former No. 1 overall pick can be a true franchise quarterback.
Young and the Panthers are back in action in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 4:25 PM ET inside Caesars Superdome.
