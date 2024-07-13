Panther Profile: RB Rashaad Penny's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
You can never have enough running backs, right? Despite Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard already in place, GM Dan Morgan went out and signed veteran Rashaad Penny to help bolster the Panthers' backfield this spring.
Height: 5'11" Weight: 220 lbs
Age: 28
College: San Diego State
2023 in Review:
Penny has dealt with knee, leg, and thigh injuries all throughout his career which has held him back from being a true every down threat out of the backfield. He chose to leave Seattle after spending the first five years of his career there and inked a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. In his lone season in Philly, Penny appeared in just three games and rushed for 33 yards on only 11 carries.
2024 Outlook:
Penny will almost certainly fill the role of being Carolina's short-yardage and goal line back. He could vie for an extended role if things break his way, but I don't expect him to leapfrog Sanders or Hubbard on the depth chart at any point during the year. His toughness and physicality, however, will be a welcomed sight for a backfield that lacked those traits a year ago.
Career Stats:
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
2018 (SEA)
85
419
2
2019 (SEA)
65
370
3
2020 (SEA)
11
34
0
2021 (SEA)
119
749
6
2022 (SEA)
57
346
2
2023 (PHI)
11
33
0