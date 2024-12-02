Panthers vet Adam Thielen comments on the touchdown NFL refs robbed him of
Late in the first half, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen appeared to catch a touchdown to go up six points. He bobbled it at first, but he came down with it and appeared to get a knee and an elbow down clearly in bounds. It was ruled incomplete, and the video evidence was not enough to overturn, much to the chagrin of the wide receiver and the home fans.
Adam Thielen explains touchdown controversy
The referees explained to Adam Thielen that his right hand moved, which is why they opted not to overturn the call. "It's crazy to me. The ball never moved. So my hand moves, but that's fine. That's why right away when I got up, I was like, 'That thing is a catch.' I knew my left hand was locked on," Thielen said. "I knew I was obviously in. But at the same time, should've caught it the first time. You can’t put it in the ref’s hands, and obviously New York’s hands either.”
The call ended up potentially changing the trajectory of the game. The Panthers had to settle for a field goal, which was no guarantee since Eddy Pineiro had missed two kicks in the first half already, and instead of a 17-10 halftime lead, it was 13-10.
That was part of a bevy of missed points, with the four-point swing there and two missed field goals adding up quickly. Thielen did make up for his apparent drop with a lead-taking touchdown in the fourth quarter and a one-handed grab in overtime to almost set up the winning field goal had it not been for a fumble on the next play.