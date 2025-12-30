The Carolina Panthers shouldn't feel good about 2025 if they don't make playoffs

The Carolina Panthers have not won eight games since 2017. Coincidentally, that was the last time they made the playoffs, though it was as a wild card and they lost in the first round.

The Panthers won seven games combined during Bryce Young's first two seasons, so this season has already seen more success than really anyone expected. There has been steady growth under Dave Canales.

So even if the Panthers lose and the Falcons lose, thereby giving the NFC South crown to Tampa Bay, this season should be something we can all feel good about, right? Not necessarily.

The Carolina Panthers shouldn't be so proud of falling short

If the Carolina Panthers do finish 8-9 and outside the playoff field, it won't be the end of the world. It will be a marker of progress and will be the most successful season they've played in eight years.

And if you were to have said in the preseason that they'd finish 8-9 and miss the playoffs by a tiebreaker, that would have been viewed as a monumental achievement for the team. It is.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox explained it in his weekly NFL power rankings, where the Panthers remained 14th despite the ugly loss.

"Whether or not Carolina escapes with a division title and a playoff berth, the Panthers should feel good about the growth they've seen from their roster, and Bryce Young, specifically," Knox wrote. "

He continued, "Capping their turnaround campaign with a division crown is obviously what the Panthers would prefer, but not many expected them to even have that opportunity when the season began."

But it will be a huge disappointment if they can't get it done. They've had ample chances. The division is almost being served to them on a silver platter. They just don't seem to want to take it.

They would have already clinched by now if they'd not blown a 10-point lead to the New Orleans Saints. They'd have the division title by now if they'd taken advantage of a horrible Seattle Seahawks offensive day on Sunday.

They can still have it by winning against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Saturday or if the Atlanta Falcons beat the Saints.

But if they fall short? They shouldn't be proud of blowing all those chances. They should be embarrassed about losing the division to a team that has gone 1-7 in their last eight games.

The Buccaneers are reeling, and they're, quite honestly, not a good team. The Panthers aren't, either, but if they can't outplay a team clearly gasping for air at this point, it will be a major letdown.

The Bucs are on the decline, and the Panthers are on the rise. Now is the time to take advantage of that and move into first place and take this division. If they can't do that with literally everything working in their favor, then this hopeful, positive season will end on a totally dreadful note.

