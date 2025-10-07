Panthers-Bills trade prediction gives Bryce Young another pass-catcher, Buffalo a CB
The No. 1 priority for the Carolina Panthers this season is putting quarterback Bryce Young in the best position to succeed.
One way to do that is to give him as many pass-catchers as possible and a trade prediction from Pro Football & Sports Network's Josh Weil does exactly that.
Weil predicts the Panthers and Buffalo Bills will pull of a trade that sees tight end Dawson Knox land in Carolina and Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson land in Buffalo.
Here's Weil's thoughts on the trade prediction:
"Dawson Knox entered the scene in 2021, his third season in Buffalo. That year, he caught nine touchdowns in 15 games and had a career high of 587 yards. He has caught nine touchdowns in the three-and-a-quarter seasons since 2021, and a big part of it is that he was replaced as the main guy by Dalton Kincaid," Weil said.
"Using our PFSN TEi rankings, you can see that in 2021, he was rated as the 12th-best tight end in the league, and followed that up with being 11th in 2022, but since Kincaid has stolen the show, Knox hasn’t graded above 37th. A change of scenery could be good for Knox, and if they can unlock that form, it will be a substantial improvement over the current top-rated tight end, Tommy Tremble," Weil added.
While Knox would be an upgrade over Tommy Tremble, Carolina's interest in trading for him depends upon the status of Ja'Tavion Sanders, who has missed the last two games due to injury.
However, there has been no indication that Sanders' injury is going to keep him out long term, so it's unlikely the Panthers would have interest in this kind of trade.
The Bills would probably consider this deal, though, as Knox might be expendable given the steady emergence of rookie tight end Jackson Hawes, who could step into the TE2 spot on the depth chart behind Dalton Kincaid if he continues to improve.
The Bills also have a major issue at cornerback, as Tre'Davious White has been terrible and rookies Dorian Strong and Maxwell Hairston are on injured reserve.
Jackson is off to a decent start to 2025 with a 62.5% completion rate allowed and 91.3 passer rating when targeted. He wouldn't offer a guaranteed fix, but Jackson would give Buffalo another option to deploy in a situation that just isn't working out as is.
The Panthers might not be keen on trading their starting corner, but doing so would open up more playing time for youngsters Chau Smith-Wade and Corey Thornton.
If the Bills want to get Jackson, they would probably have to offer someone else in the deal. If Buffalo finds the right guy, Carolina might be amenable to moving the veteran.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Studs & duds from Panthers’ thrilling comeback win over the Dolphins
NFL fines struggling Panthers safety Nick Scott for an obvious penalty
Dave Canales shares positive update on underrated weapon Jalen Coker
Turnovers have insiders asking if Bryce Young should get benched again