Carolina Panthers Agree to Terms with ex-Raiders QB Kenny Pickett

The Carolina Panthers wanted a new backup quarterback. Now they have one. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they have agreed to terms on a new deal with Kenny Pickett, the former Raiders, Eagles, and Steelers QB.

Pickett was a first-round pick in 2022, and he has bounced around and become a bit of a journeyman despite still being relatively young. Per Schefter, the deal is worth up to $7.5 million. $4 million of that is guaranteed.

Source: Kenny Pickett has agreed to a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers worth up to $7.5M that includes $4 million in guarantees. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

The Panthers wanted to get younger, more athletic, and more mobile behind Bryce Young. They also wanted to provide a bit of competition to help make Young better. In one signing, they've done that, while also taking someone off the market who has plenty of starting experience.

The Panthers saw a game and a quarter out of Andy Dalton, and it was largely disastrous. They are Bryce Young's team, but if he gets hurt, which he did last year, the Panthers need a stronger backup.

This means Dalton is done in Carolina, which was always the case. They were considering trading him, though a release is likely. He'll save $2 million if he is a post-June 1 cut, which means the Panthers are paying to upgrade their backup QB spot.

Why Kenny Pickett for the Panthers?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball during the second quarter | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Kenny Pickett is sort of a bust, at this point. He's on his fourth team and he never really panned out with the Steelers, who drafted him. However, as someone with plenty of starts and much more recent, legitimate starting experience than Andy Dalton, he's a valuable backup.

If Bryce Young gets hurt, the offense might be in shambles. But with Pickett, there's a chance they can still survive. He's athletic enough, mobile enough, and has the experience to run an offense if thrust into that role.

Plus, he has the experience of being a former first-round pick who has struggled, which for much of his career has defined Bryce Young. It's hardly a perfect QB duo, but it's certainly a viable one, much more so than Young-Dalton.

The Panthers will have to make some moves to open up cap space, especially after the Jaelan Phillips move earlier today. They've spent up to $137.5 million in one day after having very little space overall.

Still, this was high on the agenda for Dan Morgan and company, and they didn't waste time waiting around for the players they liked to sign elsewhere.