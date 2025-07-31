Carolina Panthers exec compares Bryce Young, Patrick Mahomes with extension looming
The Carolina Panthers would certainly love to have Patrick Mahomes at QB. Every single team, for the most part, would love to bring the two-time MVP on board. The Panthers like Bryce Young, but he's not on that level. For now.
Mahomes is currently on a long-term contract that he earned by being at that level. Young isn't, as he's still on a rookie deal and an extension is not guaranteed, although it's likely. The man who came up with Mahomes' unique contract will also be tasked with coming up with something for Young.
Panthers exec discusses Bryce Young's possible extension
Patrick Mahomes got extended really early in his NFL career. Bryce Young probably won't go down that same path for a $450 million deal since he hasn't had nearly the success Mahomes had early on, according to Brandt Tilis.
Tilis worked in the Kansas City Chiefs front office before coming over to Carolina. He was asked how early he might want to extend Young, and he admitted it won't be like with Mahomes. “I’ve only done it with Pat Mahomes in Kansas City," Tilis said via Joe Person of The Athletic. "And it was a little easier because after Pat’s second year, Pat made it to the AFC Championship Game. We had something good going. We kind of knew."
While Young has totally resurrected his career, that doesn't warrant a contract extension just yet. He's in his third year, which means he has at least this season and next before free agency, and the Panthers can also exercise his fifth-year option.
“Bryce is an ascending player," the executive said. "So I don’t want to sit here and make any kind of promises, any kind of statements about what we’re thinking about for Bryce’s contract or anything like that. "
Tilis also believes that Young would be the first to say he needs to focus on football and being the best version of himself, and the contract issues will come later and work themselves out.
