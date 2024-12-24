Panthers great Luke Kuechly on how Bryce Young has changed in 2024 NFL season
Bryce Young has simultaneously flipped the script of the Carolina Panthers future prospects while raising the once sub-basement floor of the present-day roster. His three touchdown afternoon in a victory over the Arizona Cardinals is, to this point, the career-defining performance that has long eluded the former number one overall pick.
'Bama Bryce has officially arrived in the NFL, and Panthers legend Luke Kuechly joined Kay Adams to discuss what has changed about the once left-for-dead quarterback's game.
Kuechly: "He doesn't flinch
"He's playing inside the pocket a lot more that he did earlier in the year. Obviously yesterday he scrambled and extended some plays with his feet. Obviously scored the rushing touchdown. But his ability to stay in the pocket and deliver a great ball..doesn't flinch, knows he's going to get hit, I think he trusts his offensive line a lot more than he did at the beginning of the season."
Kuechly is spot on. If there's one word to describe the difference in Bryce Young from week two to week sixteen it's confidence. The sophomore signal caller has absorbed hit after hit in his return to the lineup, and instead of succumbing to the pressure, Young has shown a rare ability to beat the blitz with confident decisions and unbreakable toughness.
The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year knows a thing or two about sharing the field with a quarterback who stands tall under pressure. Cam Newton made a habit of uplifting his woebegone offensive lines and skill position players by delivering touchdown passes with defenders draped on his back.
Young, the svelte quarterback who pales in comparison to Newton's Herculean stature, channeled his inner superman when he flicked the truck stick on a first quarter run against the Cardinals.
A confident Bryce Young is a good Bryce Young. Long gone is the nervous nelly of a quarterback who danced in the pocket and left his feet to throw awkward looking jump passes near the line of scrimmage. The new and improved Bryce Young can elevate his teammates as the point guard style quarterback Carolina drafted him to be which has opened up a world of possibilities for the Panthers future.
