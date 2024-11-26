Panthers accomplished a rare feat against Andy Reid’s Chiefs in Week 12 loss
The Carolina Panthers went into their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs as heavy underdogs. At 9-1, the Chiefs have beaten almost every opponent they've faced since December 2023. Despite the overwhelming mismatch, the Panthers played a good game. In fact, they did something just two other teams have done against the Andy Reid-led Chiefs.
Panthers do something historic against Andy Reid-led Chiefs
Per Around the NFL, the Panthers are now one of three teams in the Andy Reid era (2013-present) to score on more than 75% of their drives. The Panthers punted twice and did not turn the ball over, highlighting an efficiency on offense that hasn't really been there all season.
Unfortunately, it amounted to a loss for the Panthers after a last-second field goal by backup kicker Spencer Shrader. Most teams experience this fate to the Reid-led Chiefs, as the only team to score on 75% or more of their drives and beat the Chiefs was the 2018 New England Patriots, who won
The problem with the Chiefs is that one side of the ball is not enough. The Panthers offense was brilliant, scoring almost all the time. The problem was their defense, which admittedly did come up with a couple of key stops late in the game. They folded when it mattered most, though, which happens to so many teams playing the Chiefs under Reid.
