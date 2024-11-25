2025 NFL draft order: Where are Panthers slated to pick after loss to Chiefs?
The Carolina Panthers lost in heartbreaking fashion against the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday at home. While every loss is tough to swallow by definition, this one at least came with a couple of silver linings. Most importantly, Carolina's second-year quarterback Bryce Young took a huge step forward in his development and proved he can not only start at this level, he can thrive. As a consolation prize, the loss also improved the Panthers' position in the 2025 NFL draft order.
Here's the complete updated draft order going into Monday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL draft order Week 13
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-9
2. New York Giants: 2-9
3. Las Vegas Raiders: 2-9
4. New England Patriots: 3-9
5. Carolina Panthers: 3-8
6. Tennessee Titans: 3-8
7. New York Jets: 3-8
8. Cleveland Browns: 3-8
9. New Orleans Saints: 4-7
10. Cincinnati Bengals: 4-7
11. Dallas Cowboys: 4-7
12. Chicago Bears: 4-7
13. Indianapolis Colts: 5-7
14. Miami Dolphins: 5-6
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5-6
16. Los Angeles Rams: 5-6
17. San Francisco 49ers: 5-6
18. Arizona Cardinals: 5-6
19. Atlanta Falcons: 6-5
20. Seattle Seahawks: 6-5
21. Washington Commanders: 7-5
22. Houston Texans: 7-5
23. Denver Broncos: 7-5
24. Baltimore Ravens: 7-4
25. Los Angeles Chargers 7-3
26. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8-3
27. Green Bay Packers: 8-3
28. MInnesota Vikings: 9-2
29. Philadelphia Eagles: 9-2
30. Buffalo Bills: 9-2
31. Kansas City Chiefs: 10-1
32. Detroit Lions: 10-1
Even better, thanks to Young's breakout performance we can now definitively say that the Panthers don't need to draft a potential franchise quarterback next year. That frees them up to take the best player available with their first pick. They should be crossing their fingers and hoping that Colorado's two-way superstar Travis Hunter is still on the board when it's their turn to pick.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton makes an interesting pick for 2024 NFL MVP winner
Panthers tabbed as potential landing spot for failed $160 million QB
Panthers predicted to make controversial QB splash in free agency
Panthers have best odds of any NFL team to sign QB Daniel Jones