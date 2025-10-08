Panthers injury updates: Bad news for Chuba Hubbard, good news for Jalen Coker
The Carolina Panthers returned to the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for the Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys and received both good and bad news on two offensive players, Jalen Coker and Chuba Hubbard.
According to Carolina's injury report, Hubbard did not practice this week as he continues to deal with a calf injury that kept him out of the Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins.
This is now the fourth-straight practice Hubbard has been sidelined for dating back to last week and the veteran back remains on course to miss another game.
Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the spectrum, Coker was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, which is at least somewhat surprising considering he was just designated to return from injured reserve this week.
Before practice, head coach Dave Canales said he wanted to see Coker take on a full workload at practice before activating him to play. His practice participation suggests he's on track to do that and it would appear Coker has a chance to play this week.
"We will let him show us what he can handle," Canales said of Coker, per the Associated Press' Steve Reed.
As for Hubbard, if he can't suit up in Week 6, the Panthers will once again hand the reins of the backfield to Rico Dowdle, who went nuclear on the Miami Dolphins last week with a 200-yard performance.
Dowdle is going to have extra motivation this week against the Cowboys, the same team he entered the league with and spent four years with before Dallas let him walk in free agency in 2025.
"They got to buckle up," Dowdle said of the Cowboys after Sunday's win, via ESPN's David Newton. "I think they know for sure. They didn't keep me there for five years for no reason."
