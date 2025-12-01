How the Carolina Panthers pulled off their ‘masterful plan’ vs. Rams

It ranks as one of the bigger surprises of the 2025 NFL season to date. Kevin Patra of NFL.com gave his thoughts on what he learned from the Carolina Panthers’ 31-28 upset of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

“Dave Canales unleashed a masterful plan, keeping L.A.’s defense off-balance and grinding down the NFC’s No. 1 seed. The Panthers executed a persistent run game, handing the ball repeatedly to ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Rico Dowdle﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿. The duo combined for 35 rushes and 133 yards. There were a few big blasts, but the game plan kept the offense in excellent yardage situations, churned the clock and kept ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Matthew Stafford﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ on the sideline.”

The Panthers ran 62 offensive plays—40 rushing attempts and 22 passing plays—and gained 358 total yards. And Carolina’s third-year signal-caller was on his game on Sunday, playing turnover-free football.

“The plan only works if ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Bryce Young﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ executes on key downs,” said Patra. “The QB answered the call. Young converted two second-half fourth downs into big-play touchdowns, the first to ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Jalen Coker﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ and the second to ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Tetairoa McMillan﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, that spearheaded the victory. In addition to the two big fourth downs, Young was 6-of-8 for 86 yards and a TD on third downs.”

Young found Coker for a 33-yard score in the third quarter, and a 43-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference.

“Canales showed faith in Young,” added Patra, “allowing the QB to throw on third down to ice the game. After last week’s struggles, the Panthers needed this type of all-around performance from the offense and the QB. Canales called an excellent game, outmaneuvering Chris Shula.”

The 7-6 Panthers have Week 14 off, then return to face three NFC South foes in the final four weeks. That includes two tilts with the reigning division champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Weeks 16 (home) and Week 16 (away).

