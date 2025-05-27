Panthers' receiver Jalen Coker dealing with a soft tissue injury at start of OTAs
Carolina Panthers second-year wide receiver Jalen Coker wasn't a full participant in practice on Tuesday, being limited to work off to the side.
According to head coach Dave Canales, Coker is dealing with a soft tissue injury, but didn't exactly detail the severity of the injury or if it will keep him out for long.
The undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross made a big impact last year, finishing the season third on the team in receiving with 478 yards in just 11 games (four starts). He trailed only Adam Thielen (615) and fellow rookie Xavier Legette (497) in that category. Twenty-three of Coker's 32 catches moved the chains.
While much of the attention has been on first-round draft pick Tetairoa McMillan and how Legette will respond from Carolina taking another receiver in the first round, just one year after he was drafted, Coker is as every bit important to the success of the passing game. At times last season, he looked like the more reliable option of the two youngsters, bringing in 11% more of passes thrown his way than Legette did.
Don't be surprised to see the Panthers slowly work him back into the mix this summer, especially after dealing with some soft tissue stuff a year ago.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers defender put on notice for proving numbers can lie
Analyst: Panthers had too many hotels to address in one offseason
Panthers named potential trade partner for Cowboys’ INT machine
Panthers projected to draft Ohio State star Caleb Downs in 2026