Panthers' receiver Jalen Coker dealing with a soft tissue injury at start of OTAs

One of Carolina's top receivers is currently nursing an injury.

Schuyler Callihan

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) with the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Carolina Panthers second-year wide receiver Jalen Coker wasn't a full participant in practice on Tuesday, being limited to work off to the side.

According to head coach Dave Canales, Coker is dealing with a soft tissue injury, but didn't exactly detail the severity of the injury or if it will keep him out for long.

The undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross made a big impact last year, finishing the season third on the team in receiving with 478 yards in just 11 games (four starts). He trailed only Adam Thielen (615) and fellow rookie Xavier Legette (497) in that category. Twenty-three of Coker's 32 catches moved the chains.

While much of the attention has been on first-round draft pick Tetairoa McMillan and how Legette will respond from Carolina taking another receiver in the first round, just one year after he was drafted, Coker is as every bit important to the success of the passing game. At times last season, he looked like the more reliable option of the two youngsters, bringing in 11% more of passes thrown his way than Legette did.

Don't be surprised to see the Panthers slowly work him back into the mix this summer, especially after dealing with some soft tissue stuff a year ago.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

