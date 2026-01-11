Carolina Panthers major takeaways from heartbreaking playoff loss to Rams

The Carolina Panthers lost the home playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, which everyone expected them to do. However, they did perform so much better than anyone could've predicted, taking it down to the wire and giving the Rams the game of their lives.

Miscommunications arise early

The Panthers got off to a bit of a slow start, but they were moving the ball with a chance to tie the score at seven when things went awry. The whole play was off from the start, but Jalen Coker not running out his route led to a Bryce Young interception. Had he kept running or Young knew he was not going to run, that could've been a key drive.

Self-inflicted wounds made life difficult

First half blunders from the Panthers:



Turnovers on downs on opening drive



INT thrown when driving



Chuba Hubbard drop (/bad throw on 3rd)



Muffed punt



The Panthers were perfect in Week 13, but they were anything but today. Aside from the above, which was damaging enough, Chuba Hubbard dropped a checkdown on what would've been a 20-yard gain at least and Trevor Etienne muffed a punt with no one pressuring him. Those mistakes added up quickly.

Nick Scott struggled in coverage

Sean McVay is a master at finding and exploiting mismatches, and he sure created some today. He got key players into situations with Nick Scott, who just couldn't hang in coverage. He had a few gaffes on big plays that cost the Panthers.

Pass protection played badly most of the day

The Rams have a good defensive line, but the Panthers had no answers. It didn't hurt that Robert Hunt and Ikem Ekwonu left in the first half, but there was little room to breathe for Bryce Young all day long. The run blocking was better, but they couldn't protect the QB.

Special teams came back with a vengeance

The Rams have had awful special teams all year, and the Panthers have been pretty good at that part of the game. That wasn't the case today. Several miscues on special teams helped the Rams out, and they didn't return the favor with the mistakes they've become known for until the fourth. A blocked punt (and Carolina got close before then) totally changed the game.

Fourth-down failures cropped up

The Rams needed just 45 yards to get the first touchdown after a failed fourth-down attempt. It may or may not have been a good idea, but the Rams locked it down. Later, the Panthers went for it just past the 50, and again, the Rams had it covered. The defense bailed it out with a pick, but it probably wasn't the best idea.

Jalen Coker was unguardable

Aside from the miscue above, which may have been a miscommunication between WR and QB, Jalen Coker was on fire. He was totally untouchable, and he had the best day he's ever had as a professional. What a breakout for the former UDFA.

Mike Jackson was the best player on the field

Mike Jackson had the best day of his pro career. He's been a stud all year long, and he victimized Matthew Stafford again. He also locked up Davante Adams, which few have been able to do all year long.

