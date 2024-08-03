Panthers Rookie RB Jonathon Brooks to Miss All Preseason Action
Carolina Panthers rookie running back Jonathon Brooks (ACL) has yet to participate in a training camp practice as his return to play is being eased along. Following Saturday afternoon's practice, I asked head coach Dave Canales how he is progressing and if there's any chance he'll be able to play in the preseason.
“He will not. He will not play this preseason," Canales stated. 'He’s doing great. I saw him running out a little bit before practice. They have a progression on him. He feels stronger and stronger every day. He’s really focused and into what we’re doing mentally with our walkthroughs just watching and in classroom stuff he’s been really attentive. Physically, this is a guy that can really make an impact for us, so again, want to be really smart about when we bring him back in.
“The on-field progression, the type of cuts…linear running versus the change or direction versus going over bags and then progressively getting into team sessions. Like, that whole thing’s got to be right. Particularly when we change from straight line to the change of direction in the aggressive manner. So that will be the limiting factor or the determining factor of how soon we can get him back.”
Canales also mentioned that it is a possibility that Brooks starts the season on the PUP list, but is hopeful he can be available by week three or four.
Brooks was the first running back drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft after posting a monster final season at Texas where he rushed for 1,139 yards and ten touchdowns.
