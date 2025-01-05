Panthers tight end has bold take on Bryce Young after historic day
Tommy Tremble caught one touchdown from Bryce Young to close out the Carolina Panthers season. It was one of three touchdown passes. Young also added two more rushing touchdowns for five. The three-and-two combo is something only Josh Allen has done this year.
Tremble has had an up-and-down contract year and his future is uncertain. However, he believes the Panthers' future is anything but. After the game, Tremble had extremely high praise for the second-year player who just had probably the best outing by a Panthers QB since prime Cam Newton.
Tommy Tremble hails Bryce Young after Panthers win
Tommy Tremble left nothing to the imagination with his opinion of Bryce Young. "Number one overall pick, he's the Heisman winner, he's a ballplayer," the tight end said. "Me personally, I think he's the top QB in the league. He's a guy we love to have. I love Bryce." Tremble was effusive in his praise of Young's play and his work ethic.
Tremble may or may not be on the field catching passes from Young next year, but he made his case with a strong day to close out the season. It's hard to agree with Tremble's take when the league has players like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes, but the praise is well-deserved.
Young had the best game of his career on Sunday, so it's timely as well. He had 275 total yards and five touchdowns on 25/34 passing (with five carries) and the aforementioned five touchdowns. One can hardly fault Tremble for riding the high.
