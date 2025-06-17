CBS Sports' Pete Prisco completely snubs Panthers from Top 100 NFL players
Do the Carolina Panthers have any top 10 players in the NFL? Probably not. Their roster is not comprised of superstars, which is why they've been one of the worst teams in the NFL since 2017. They've tried to find stars, but they haven't, or those stars have gone elsewhere.
Do they have any players in the top 100? Surely, 100 is a huge number and there are only 32 teams. The Panthers have good players, which is the descriptor of those who fit in near the bottom of the top 100. Apparently, according to CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco, the Panthers don't have a single top 100 player.
Chuba Hubbard. Robert Hunt. Jaycee Horn. Derrick Brown. Taylor Moton. These are just a few of the names of players on the Panthers who probably deserve to be listed among the top 100, but Prisco incomprehensibly disagrees. Are the Panthers a good team? No, but they certainly have players who rank in the top 100.
The bottom portion of the analyst's list contains players like Jalen Ramsey, Dion Dawkins, Bucky Irving, Dak Prescott, and Ladd McConkey, all of whom have at least one Panthers player who is better than them.
Lest we forget, Derrick Brown had the most tackles by a DT in NFL history in 2023 before getting hurt. Jaycee Horn is one of the best press corners in football. Chuba Hubbard is better than Bucky Irving at this point. Robert Hunt is a very good guard. Taylor Moton has been the picture of consistency for years, but Prisco snubbed them all.
It doesn't appear to be because the Panthers are a bad team. The New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Las Vegas Raiders all have players in the top 100. The Panthers just got snubbed, so it's up to them to prove Prisco wrong once again.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers already predicted to cut ties with key offseason addition
Jaycee Horn loves to see big change from Panther QB Bryce Young
Panthers making progress in latest offseason NFL power rankings
Derrick Brown details harrowing comeback from major knee injury