Panthers making progress in latest NFL power rankings
The Carolina Panthers are trying to get better ahead of the 2025 season, and they have made a number of acquisitions to help them get there.
NFL analyst Logan Ulrich conducted a recent power rankings, and the Panthers came in at No. 23 on the list.
"The Panthers spent this offseason trying to stockpile ammunition to build on that momentum in 2025," Ulrich wrote.
"They overhauled a defense that was historically bad, adding DT Ter'shawn Wharton, S Tre'Von Moehrig, OLB Patrick Jones and DT Bobby Brown in free agency and double-dipping on OLBs Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen in the draft. But they didn't neglect Young and the offense, adding first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan to try and ensure he has the support to take his game to another level.
"Carolina's roster still lags behind most of the top teams in terms of talent, but in the NFC South they absolutely could get hot and make a run. Even if the Panthers are still a year away from truly being relevant, there's a lot to be optimistic about in Carolina for the first time in a while."
The teams ranking below the Panthers are the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.
The Panthers are hoping to ride the momentum they had in the second half of last season to get them to where they want to go in 2025.
If they can do that, the Panthers should climb up into the top half of the power rankings during the regular season.
