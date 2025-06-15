Panthers minicamp: Jaycee Horn loves this big change from Bryce Young
At the beginning of the Carolina Panthers' 2024 season, Bryce Young looked like whatever confidence he'd stored up from his rookie year was shattered. Facing the Saints and the Chargers, Young was seeing both ghosts and goblins, bailing on clean pockets and running himself into sacks. When he threw the ball his atrocious decision-making was matched only by his wild inaccuracy.
Facing a potential mutiny from the locker room, head coach Dave Canales had little choice but to bench Young going into Week 3 in favor of Andy Dalton. At that point it was fair to wonder if we would ever see Young start another game in the NFL - let alone for the Panthers.
Fortunately, fate had other ideas - and when Dalton suffered a thumb injury in a minor car accident six weeks later Young was ready to take the opportunity and run with it. Beginning with a modest step forward in his return against a brutal Broncos defense, Young began rebuilding his confidence little by little until by the end of the season he was playing positively saucy.
Now that he's preparing for Year 3, it seems Young is continuing down that path. According to star cornerbac Jaycee Horn, Young has embraced trash-talking at practice. Here's what he said about Carolina's rising signal-caller last week at minicamp.
Every season has its own unique twists and turns, but it never hurts to get off to a good start. Looking ahead, the Panthers have a real chance to start off their 2025 campaign on a really positive note. They're not going to go 7-0, but the first seven games on their schedule are all against beatable opponents - at least based on what we saw from them last season.
