All Panthers

Panthers minicamp: Jaycee Horn loves this big change from Bryce Young

One easily read sign of Bryce Young's growing confidence is how much he's talking during practice.

Tim Weaver

Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At the beginning of the Carolina Panthers' 2024 season, Bryce Young looked like whatever confidence he'd stored up from his rookie year was shattered. Facing the Saints and the Chargers, Young was seeing both ghosts and goblins, bailing on clean pockets and running himself into sacks. When he threw the ball his atrocious decision-making was matched only by his wild inaccuracy.

Facing a potential mutiny from the locker room, head coach Dave Canales had little choice but to bench Young going into Week 3 in favor of Andy Dalton. At that point it was fair to wonder if we would ever see Young start another game in the NFL - let alone for the Panthers.

Fortunately, fate had other ideas - and when Dalton suffered a thumb injury in a minor car accident six weeks later Young was ready to take the opportunity and run with it. Beginning with a modest step forward in his return against a brutal Broncos defense, Young began rebuilding his confidence little by little until by the end of the season he was playing positively saucy.

Now that he's preparing for Year 3, it seems Young is continuing down that path. According to star cornerbac Jaycee Horn, Young has embraced trash-talking at practice. Here's what he said about Carolina's rising signal-caller last week at minicamp.

Every season has its own unique twists and turns, but it never hurts to get off to a good start. Looking ahead, the Panthers have a real chance to start off their 2025 campaign on a really positive note. They're not going to go 7-0, but the first seven games on their schedule are all against beatable opponents - at least based on what we saw from them last season.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Carolina Panthers’ new WR pecking order emerges - with one wild card

Tantalizing Panthers weapon one of NFL’s most-disrespected players

What Dave Canales said about Bryce Young after Panthers minicamp

Why Cam Newton feels disrespected by makers of Madden franchise

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.