Panthers already predicted to cut ties with key offseason addition
The Carolina Panthers have had a very busy offseason, and they have particularly spent plenty of time addressing their defense, which was the worst in NFL history last year.
One of the Panthers' most significant additions was edge rusher Pat Jones II, as Carolina totaled just 32 sacks in 2024.
Jones had a solid season with the Minnesota Vikings last year, finishing 39 tackles, seven sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games. But is he really a long-term option for the Panthers?
Brian Beversluis of Cat Scratch Reader isn't so sure, listing Jones as someone who could be a one-and-done in Carolina next season.
"I hope this isn’t the case, but EDGE Pat Jones would fit the bill if the Panthers rookie draft picks and guys like DJ Johnson and DJ Wonnum overtake him for reps," Beversluis wrote. "He’s a high motor guy, and I love his attitude, but he wasn’t exactly super productive for the Vikings save for a few choice games here and there. If the Panthers do cut Jones, it means they really nailed the rest of the front seven moves around him this off-season."
Jones signed a two-year contract with the Panthers in free agency and carries cap hits of $4.9 million and $10.1 million, respectively, in 2025 and 2026.
The 26-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Pittsburgh, was selected by the Vikings in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He produced very little over the course of his first three seasons, accumulating just five sacks before having a breakthrough campaign of sorts in 2024.
With Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton on the rise in Carolina, it would not be a complete shock if Jones lasts just one year with the Panthers.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers coach Dave Canales on what stands out from Tet McMillan
Carolina linked to blockbuster CB addition, but not Jaire Alexander
Adam Thielen would not have returned if not for Bryce Young surge
Analyst lays out how Carolina Panthers can return to NFL Playoffs