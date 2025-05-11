Panthers GM Dan Morgan truly gave birth to a masterpiece with this draft pick
The Carolina Panthers knew they had to hit a home run in the NFL draft, especially after the team showed significant signs of life during the second half of last season.
And you know what? The Panthers have appeared to do just that, as they have put together one of the most well-renowned rookie crops across the league.
While first-round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has stolen most of the headlines, it was a Day 2 pick that may very well have been Dan Morgan's crown jewel: Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.
Carolina registered just 32 sacks last season, so Morgan and Co. knew they needed to address the pass rusher. They started by landing Texas A&M star Nic Scourton in Round 2, but then, one round later, the Panthers picked up Umanmielen, who may very well be one of the most underrated defenders in this draft class.
Umanmielen racked up 37 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks last year. He spent his first four collegiate campaigns at Florida before transferring to Mississippi, and even during his time with the Gators, the 23-year-old displayed serious flashes.
Overall, Umanmielen rattled off 25.5 sacks throughout his NCAA tenure, and apparently, Carolina thought enough of him (and Scourton) to release Jadeveon Clowney.
The Panthers did add Pat Jones in free agency, but it's pretty clear that they are expecting big things from Umanmielen right off the bat, and he appears to be NFL ready.
We won't go as far to say that he is the next Julius Peppers, but there is no doubt that Umanmielen is a force who could very well develop into a double-digit sack threat on the professional level.
Morgan and the Panthers knocked the 2025 NFL draft out of the park in general, but the selection of Umanmielen in particular was truly shrewd.
