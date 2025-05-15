Predicting all 17 games on the Carolina Panthers' 2025 NFL schedule
Here in just a few months, year two of the Dave Canales era in Carolina will officially get underway. The Panthers will open up the season on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars and then travel to Arizona before returning to Charlotte for the home opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Monday night, the 2025 schedule was revealed, so here are my way-too-early game-by-game predictions for the Carolina Panthers.
Week 1: at Jacksonville Jaguars (Win)
The Panthers haven't fared well in season openers, but this year, they start strong with a high-scoring affair on the road in Jacksonville. Bryce Young makes a Week 1 statement to lead the Panthers to a 1-0 start.
Record: 1-0.
Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals (Win)
Back-to-back road games to begin the season are tough. I worry about Carolina's secondary holding up in this one, but for some reason, I believe they'll gut out another win here with the ground game coming up big late to put the game on ice.
Record: 2-0.
Week 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Loss)
Don't overreact. After a 2-0 start, the Panthers are due to fall back down to earth, and there could be a little pressure playing at home after getting out to the best start since 2021. Atlanta takes round one in Charlotte.
Record: 2-1.
Week 4: at New England Patriots (Win)
I'm a big believer in Drake Maye and also in head coach Mike Vrabel. The Patriots will get better as the season moves along. Carolina catches them early on before Maye really starts to make his sophomore stride.
Record: 3-1.
Week 5: vs. Miami Dolphins (Loss)
The rosters have changed a bunch, but the Panthers were crushed in their last two meetings with Miami, getting outscored 75-31. This one should be a tight contest, but I'll side with Miami's speed.
Record: 3-2.
Week 6: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Loss)
For the first time in a while, Bank of America Stadium may not be made up of 75% Cowboy fans for this matchup. Dallas' new wide receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will give Ejiro Evero headaches.
Record: 3-3.
Week 7: at New York Jets (Win)
These two teams are pretty even. There are certain parts of Carolina's roster, though, that I feel are in better shape. This feels like one of those 16-13 games. It may be ugly, but no one will care as long as you leave the Meadowlands with a win.
Record: 4-3.
Week 8: vs. Buffalo Bills (Loss)
No shot here for Carolina, unfortunately. The Bills are a Super Bowl contender, and unless the Panthers just happen to catch them on an off day, this one should be decided by two scores.
Record: 4-4.
Week 9: at Green Bay Packers (Loss)
Having to deal with Green Bay after seeing Buffalo is not ideal. Jordan Love hangs 300 on Carolina's beat-up secondary and the Packers cruise, dipping the Panthers back below .500 halfway through the season.
Record: 4-5.
Week 10: vs. New Orleans Saints (Win)
You know what's a welcome sight after a mini two-game skid? The New Orleans Saints. An argument can be made that they will be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, but certainly in the NFC South. No worries here as Carolina takes care of business at home.
Record: 5-5.
Week 11: at Atlanta Falcons (Win)
See, I told you not to freak out. Splitting a division series with the road team winning each game happens all the time. Atlanta has the better roster, but not by much. Panthers get payback.
Record: 6-5.
Week 12: at San Francisco 49ers (Loss)
Believe it or not, the Panthers get a primetime game and it's against an old friend, Christian McCaffrey, on Monday Night Football. There's a pretty sizable gap between these two teams. Assuming San Francisco is mainly healthy, they should have no problem winning the game.
Record: 6-6.
Week 13: vs. Los Angeles Rams (Loss)
I went back and forth on this one. I can see a scenario in which the Panthers come out victorious, but I'll trust my gut here - this is when Matthew Stafford starts to heat up.
Record: 6-7.
Week 14: BYE WEEK
Record: 6-7.
Week 15: at New Orleans Saints (Win)
You know what's a welcome sight after a mini two-game skid? The New Orleans Saints. Don't need to go much further into this one.
Record: 7-7.
Week 16: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Loss)
After knocking the Saints around for a second time, Carolina slides back under .500, losing a heartbreaker at home to Tampa. Once again, the defense can't get a stop in the fourth quarter.
Record: 7-8.
Week 17: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Loss)
Sam Darnold makes his return to Carolina and leaves victorious, just like Baker Mayfield did in his return to the Queen City. The Seahawks are positioned to make a significant jump this season, assuming Darnold plays like he did in 2024.
Record: 7-9.
Week 18: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Loss)
Beating a team twice in three weeks is a tough ask, but the Bucs' offensive firepower is just too much for this rebuilding defense to handle.
Record: 7-10.
